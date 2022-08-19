VIDEO: Tire of Imran Khan’s four-wheeler punctures during PIMS visit

ISLAMABAD: After PTI chairperson Imran Khan's vehicle drove on a board beside the green area, its tire got punctured while he was visiting the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to meet with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on Friday.



The tire of his silver-metallic four-wheeler got punctured outside the premises, where his party workers and supporters can be seen trying to fix the issue.

"We can even sacrifice our lives for Khan sahab," one of the supporters was heard saying in the video, adding that fixing a tire was nothing in comparison.

Another person making the video said that Khan came in the four-wheeler, but due to the puncture he was leaving in another vehicle.

While seated in his four-wheeler, former PM Khan waited outside the hospital’s premises to meet with Gill. However, he was denied entry amid tight security measures in place by authorities.



PTI chief then stepped out to address the media press outside PIMS’, after which he announced to hold nationwide rallies in support of Gill and against the alleged torture inflicted on him.

Khan made the announcement while speaking with the media outside PIMS.

"We will conduct rallies across all divisional headquarters," Khan said, inviting PTI supporters to join him in raising his voice against the torture and ill-treatment meted out to his chief of staff.

"They don't care about court orders," he said, criticising the government's treatment of Gill and their disregard in relation to his health.

Earlier today, the PTI chief reacted to videos of Gill circulating on social media, where he could be seen crying in pain and unable to breathe when brought to court from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) earlier on Friday.



Khan, in his tweet, claimed that all the pictures and videos of Gill clearly show that he was tortured both mentally and physically, also citing sexual abuse “most too gruesome to relate”.