ISLAMABAD: The internet services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are affected across the country due to an “issue in data networks between South and North”, it emerged Friday.
Due to this network problem, the consumers of PTCL services are facing problems.
“As reported by PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
“This issue is being investigated,” it added.
The telecom regulator said that it is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.
In a statement, the PTCL said that the optical fibre network is experiencing some technical faults due to heavy rains and floods.
As a result, it added that the PTCL users in the Northern and Central regions are facing internet outages.
"Our teams are working to restore the services on priority."
