Sindh schools to remain closed on Thursday

A Pakistani motorcyclist rides on a street as their passenger tries to keep dry under plastic covering during monsoon rain in Karachi on July 29, 2019. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced closure of all educational institutions in Sindh amid heavy rainfall in most parts of the province.

The CM has issued directives to the department of education following the decision.

BIEK postpones exams

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) also postponed its annual examinations scheduled on August 18.

As per notification issued by the BIEK, papers of Arts (regular and private) and practicals (Science group) for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled.

Predictions of heavy rainfall

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told authorities to remain on high alert in its latest forecast on the torrential monsoon rains and urban flooding in Sindh and Balochistan.

In the latest weather advisory, PMD stated that a monsoon low-pressure area persists over eastern Sindh and adjoining west Rajasthan (India).

The Met department said that widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls — extremely heavy at times — and accompanied by occasional strong winds are likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, and Larkana till 19 August.

Rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year's monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.