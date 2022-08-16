Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists

Blurred image showing foreigners at the site of the incident. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @Islamabadviews/File

ISLAMABAD: Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday by the Islamabad Police for harassing three foreign tourists in Shakarparian, a tourist spot in the federal capital.

Case against the suspects has also been registered in the Aabpara Police Station.

Videos, allegedly filmed by the suspects, have been recovered from their phones, as per Islamabad Police.

On August 15, a video of three foreigners including two women and a man went viral on social media in which they were seen being harassed by a mob in Shakarparian on Independence Day.

According to the information shared by Islamabad Police, the incident occurred at the Pakistan Monument.



In videos shared by a Twitter account Islamabad updates, tourists appeared visibly distressed and uncomfortable following the mob’s undue attention.

"Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits," the video caption said.

Netizens demanded action to be taken against the culprits, following which the Islamabad Police has apprehended four suspects.