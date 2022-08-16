Lizzo reflects on grand Emmy night: ‘More excited about my look than speech’

Lizzo recently shared how she’s preparing for grand Emmy event in her new interview.
According to Deadline, the Juice hit-maker’s dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrls received six Emmy nominations in its first season, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.
Speaking of the big night, the singer disclosed, “I don’t plan on things like that. I think I’m more excited about what I’m going to wear. Like it’s just a big deal to be there.”
The crooner continued, “This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball.”
The Truth Hurts singer further shared that she’s more excited about “planning” her look than writing a speech.
When asked what she was doing when she got to know about the nominations, Lizzo replied that she was “editing videos” on TikTok.
“My manager called me mid-edit. I ignored the call and kept editing. Then he called my assistant. I found out that way. So that was pretty awesome,” she added.
