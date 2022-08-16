Johnny Depp receives disappointing news ahead of Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp has received disappointing news ahead of his former wife Amber Heard appeal in the defamation trial verdict.



According to a report Johnny Depp’s old friend Jeff Beck has dumped the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his upcoming tour apparently because their recently released album sold only a few thousand copies.

The album Jeff Beck and Depp did together called ‘18’ has just sold 15,000 copies after it was released on July 15.

Beck was currently on tour in Europe with Depp as a special guest. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor performed alongside Beck at several UK venues as well.

Jeff will be joined by US musician Ann Wilson and ZZ Top.

Their concerts are scheduled for September 23 in Del Valle, September 24 in Dallas and September 25 in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands.