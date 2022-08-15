Who threatened India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani?

MUMBAI: Police have taken a man into custody for threatening India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family, according to Indian media reports.

The man, identified as Afzal, had made several threat calls on a landline number at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, officials said.

The development comes after a controversy over the security cover given by the central government to the Ambani family.

As per details, the suspect was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls. A case has been registered.



The police have registered a case and a preliminary investigation suggested that the caller is mentally unstable.

In July, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai can continue to have security provided by the federal government.

The Ambani family was given security cover by the Maharashtra government based on an evaluation of threat perception by the centre.