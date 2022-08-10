Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has not taken any salary in two years

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani. Photo: GQ India

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world and India's top billionaire did not take any salary or allowance from his company in 2021 and 2022, reported local Indian media.

Up until 2020, for 15 years the industrialist drew an annual package of INR150 million including salary, commissions, and allowances.

However, when the pandemic hit, the industrialist avoided financial remuneration and did not take a dime from his company despite being the chairman and managing director, reported Times of India.

In addition to that, the elder Ambani kept his salary the same for 15 years to set an example for entrepreneurs and top managerial employees in the company.

Mashable reported that other directors on the RIL board such as Executive directors, the Meswani brothers, withdrew a handsome package of INR 24 crore. Another director PMS Prasad took a salary of INR11.8 crores.

In June, Mukesh Ambani resigned from Reliance Jio to hand over the company to his son Akash Ambani.