PPP withdraws candidate in favour of MQM for NA-245 by-poll

KARACHI: PPP on Friday announced the withdrawal of its candidate Danish Khan in favour of MQM Pakistan for the upcoming NA-245 by-polls in Karachi.
Sindh’s Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, in a video message, said that the party decided to withdraw its candidate after coalition partners in the centre decided to field a joint candidate in the upcoming by-elections.
“Allied political parties, which were coalition partners in the federal government, had decided that the party whose candidate had remained runner-up in the last general elections in the constituency would contest the forthcoming by-election,” he shared, adding that coalition partners will fully support the contesting candidate.
Ghani added that the decision was only taken for the by-election to be held in Karachi on August 21 and that it was not applicable for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh to be held on August 28.
“All political parties would as usual contest the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh,” the provincial minister said.
PPP candidate Danish Khan — who unconditionally joined the party a month ago — fully supports the decision of the party’s leadership.
Khan said that he is withdrawing from the electoral race following the decision of PPP’s leadership.
