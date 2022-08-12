'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans appear at Indian consulate in US

'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans appear at the Indian consulate in the US. The video provided by our reporter

WASHINGTON: The walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA were found to be daubed "Khalistan Zindabad" slogans just days before India's 76th Independence Day.

The move, seemingly carried out by unknown persons, will likely irk Indian authorities and missions abroad who are facing an aggressive anti-India campaign from pro-Khalistan Sikhs in the UK, Europe, USA and Canada.

A video circulating on social media shows “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans appearing at the entrance wall of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco while it also shows the Indian flag at the top of the building.

Earlier, "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ) a pro-Khalistan group which is running a secessionist campaign declared to “Raise Khalistan – Block Tiranga” at Indian Embassies in Melbourne, London, Milan, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto on August 15th – the Indian independence day.

SFJ's press release stated that it was taking the August 15th civil action to internationalize India’s 75 years of oppressive occupation of Sikh homeland Punjab.

The SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in his statement commended Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, saying: “Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah carved a Muslim nation state Pakistan out of India. Sikhs should learn from Jinnah who started the Balkanization of India in 1947, and now SFJ through Khalistan Referendum will complete the balkanization of Akhand Bharat and will liberate Punjab and Kashmir from Indian occupation”.