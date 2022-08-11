 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

How much will Pakistani cricketers earn per match?

Babar Azam to get Rs838,000 per Test match, Rs515,000 for ODI and Rs372,075 for T20I

By Web Desk
August 11, 2022
Pakistan players celebrate during a match in this file photo.
Pakistan players celebrate during a match in this file photo.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers will get Rs838,000 per Test match, Rs515,000 for an ODI and Rs372,075 if they play a T20I match, according to the new central contracts for the 2022-23 season.

According to a Daily Express report, contracts were offered to players during a camp in Lahore and some of them have signed them while some are reviewing it.

On June 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced men’s central contract lists for 2022-23, which came into effect from July 01, offering a 10% increase in salaries.

Related Stories

For the first time, PCB introduced separate red and white-ball contracts, while four more players were added to the "Emerging Category". This means a total of 33 players, 13 more than the previous season, have received contracts for the next 12 months.

The report stated that a player will now get Rs838,000 per Test match from Rs762,300 and Rs515,000 to play an ODI. Earlier, a cricketer was getting an Rs468,815 match fee for the 50-over format.

On the other hand, a player will get Rs372,075 for a T20I compared to last season's Rs338,250.

Central contracts list

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, along with Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were awarded both red and white-ball contracts.

Amongst the 10 players who received red-ball contracts, Azhar Ali was promoted to Category A, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah were placed in Category C for the first time along with Saud Shakeel, who was awarded Category D.

Courtesy PCB
Courtesy PCB

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali were retained in Category B and C, respectively, whereas Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah were handed Category D contracts.

Moreover, 11 limited-over specialists were awarded white-ball contracts.

Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, who were in Category B in 2021-22, have now been awarded Category A contracts, while Haris Rauf was promoted to Category B. Mohammad Nawaz had been retained in Category C.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir were promoted from Emerging to Category D where they are joined by first-timers Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood.

In the Emerging Category, the PCB as part of its strategy to encourage, develop and incentivise up-and-coming domestic performers, had increased the number of players from three to seven. Players in the Emerging Category are: Ali Usman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram and Salman Ali Agha.

Salient features of the new central contracts:

  • 10% increase in match fees across all formats
  • Increase in match fee for non-playing members from 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the overall match fee
  • Introduction of a captaincy allowance to compensate the team captain for the additional responsibilities that comes with that role
  • Allocation of an amount for current players with the aim to manage and reduce the workload of elite players and to ensure that they are fully fit, ready and fresh whenever they play for Pakistan