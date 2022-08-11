How much will Pakistani cricketers earn per match?

Pakistan players celebrate during a match in this file photo.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers will get Rs838,000 per Test match, Rs515,000 for an ODI and Rs372,075 if they play a T20I match, according to the new central contracts for the 2022-23 season.

According to a Daily Express report, contracts were offered to players during a camp in Lahore and some of them have signed them while some are reviewing it.

On June 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced men’s central contract lists for 2022-23, which came into effect from July 01, offering a 10% increase in salaries.

For the first time, PCB introduced separate red and white-ball contracts, while four more players were added to the "Emerging Category". This means a total of 33 players, 13 more than the previous season, have received contracts for the next 12 months.



The report stated that a player will now get Rs838,000 per Test match from Rs762,300 and Rs515,000 to play an ODI. Earlier, a cricketer was getting an Rs468,815 match fee for the 50-over format.

On the other hand, a player will get Rs372,075 for a T20I compared to last season's Rs338,250.

Central contracts list

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, along with Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were awarded both red and white-ball contracts.

Amongst the 10 players who received red-ball contracts, Azhar Ali was promoted to Category A, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah were placed in Category C for the first time along with Saud Shakeel, who was awarded Category D.

Courtesy PCB

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali were retained in Category B and C, respectively, whereas Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah were handed Category D contracts.

Moreover, 11 limited-over specialists were awarded white-ball contracts.

Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, who were in Category B in 2021-22, have now been awarded Category A contracts, while Haris Rauf was promoted to Category B. Mohammad Nawaz had been retained in Category C.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir were promoted from Emerging to Category D where they are joined by first-timers Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood.

In the Emerging Category, the PCB as part of its strategy to encourage, develop and incentivise up-and-coming domestic performers, had increased the number of players from three to seven. Players in the Emerging Category are: Ali Usman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram and Salman Ali Agha.

Salient features of the new central contracts: