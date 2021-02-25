'Hard work pays off': Fawad Alam thanks PCB after promotion in central contract

File photo of Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam.

KARACHI: Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for upgrading him to the Central Contract list 2021 as he shared his happiness on Twitter.

"Alhamdulillah! Can't thank Allah enough for always being in my favour and granting me success. Hard work pays off indeed. Thank you @TheRealPCB for elevating me to category C of the PCB’s Central Contract list 2020-21," Alam wrote on Twitter.



The PCB has elevated Fawad Alam from the A+ domestic contract category to category C of the PCB Central Contract List 2020-21 and also moved Mohammad Rizwan from B category to A.

“This is a reward for their hard work and high-quality performances during difficult and challenging bio-secure environments that tested their determination, resolve, commitment, mental toughness, and physical fitness to the limits,” the PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in a statement.



The board also offered a category-C contract to T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez, however, he politely declined.