BLACKPINK releases new poster for comeback single 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK delighted fans as they released a title poster for their comeback song PINK VENOM.
The release comes less than a week after the group dropped the announcement trailer of Born Pink, which marks the start of the next phase of BLACKPINK’s stellar career.
On July 26, YG Entertainment revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video for which “the highest production cost ever was spent.”
They added that the whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, all four members of BLACKPINK, will then embark on a world tour in October.
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz are 'just collateral damage' as the real issue lies between both the families
Nathalie Emmanuel kept her look stylishly chic in an all-yellow ensemble as she stepped into New York City on Tuesday
Prince Andrew’s actual payout number to accuser Virginia Giuffre leaked
Sam Asghari has been an 'absolute rock' for wifey Britney Spears following Kevin Federline's interview, reveals source
Here is the real reason Johnny Depp wanted his trial against Amber Heard televised
Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino says she 'couldn’t make sense' of the actor smacking Chris Rock