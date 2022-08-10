BLACKPINK releases new poster for comeback single 'Pink Venom'

K-pop group BLACKPINK's new single 'Pink Venom' is set to release on August 19

BLACKPINK delighted fans as they released a title poster for their comeback song PINK VENOM.

The release comes less than a week after the group dropped the announcement trailer of Born Pink, which marks the start of the next phase of BLACKPINK’s stellar career.

On July 26, YG Entertainment revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video for which “the highest production cost ever was spent.”

They added that the whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, all four members of BLACKPINK, will then embark on a world tour in October.