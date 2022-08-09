Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls who say they 'don't recognize her' in new snaps

Soon-to-be-mom Chrissy Teigen called out fans who criticized her appearance in the latest picture, she shared on her social media account.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 36, who recently announced her third pregnancy with husband John Legend, posted a heartwarming snap of her and son Miles, 4, on Instagram, on Saturday.

In the adorable pic, the mom and son were seen grinning from ear to ear while enjoying their time on the water. While some fans showered the post with love and praise, one troll wrote that they 'don't recognize' her in the smooth-faced pic.

Responding to the troll, the Cravings author wrote, "I have had these teeth for like 10 years."

Another internet user who came to Teigen’s defense, commented, "She literally looks the same. Wtf is wrong with everyone's eyes in these comments. She has just has her makeup done. Obviously."

In response, Teigen wrote, "What's funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol."

She also replied to her admirers, "u guys are something."

Teigen’s latest post comes just days after she announced her pregnancy. The model—who is also mom to daughter Luna, 6—shared the news almost two years since she had a traumatic miscarriage.