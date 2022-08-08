PTI's power show to take place in Lahore

Supporters of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march during a protest rally against inflation, political destabilisation and continued hikes in fuel prices, in Rawalpindi on July 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI on Monday announced that it will hold its public gathering in Lahore on August 13 after the former premier Imran Khan called on its supporters to rally against the government.

PTI was earlier set to gather the public at Islamabad's Parade Ground and was also granted permission by the Interior Ministry.

Earlier today, the TLP also shared its intention to organise the Nazariya Pakistan March and Conference at Faizabad on August 13. The party said that its request to hold a rally at the Parade Ground was denied by interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

Taking to Twitter, PTI made the announcement regarding its anticipated jalsa.

"On the night between August 13-14, a huge Independence Day celebration will be observed at the Hockey Stadium," the tweet read.

The party also mentioned that Khan would attend the event and address participants.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Khan announced that he would hold a protest in Islamabad on August 13 in which he would give the government a one-month ultimatum to hold the general election.

Taking a jibe at Khan, the minister said that he should first remove Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja from office upon whom he had expressed "no trust".

When a new election commissioner is appointed, then the PTI chairman should demand fresh elections, Sanaullah added.



The minister asserted that holding peaceful protests was the right of every political party and they were allowed to hold public gatherings, but warned that those who tried taking the law into their hands will be dealt with an iron hand.

It should be noted that Khan was ousted from the prime minister's office through a no-confidence motion in April, and since then, he has been holding large rallies across the country.



The PTI chairman claims the United States and the then-opposition conspired to oust his party from power. However, both deny the allegation.