Video of boy preventing bike theft goes viral

A screengrab from the incident's footage shows the boy ready to throw his bike at a man allegedly fleeing with the stolen bike. — Screengrab/Twitter

In a viral video on social media, a boy can be seen throwing his bicycle in front of a man on a motorbike to stop him. The man in question was allegedly a robber.

Netizens say the boy attempted to stop the man who tried to flee on a stolen motorcycle. The incident, as reported, is said to have taken place in Fatehpur, Gujrat.

But it remains unclear if the video is recent or not.

In the footage going viral on social media, it can be seen that the boy stops his cycle in a narrow lane, gets off and spins it at the man in question who was riding a stolen motorcycle. The man collided with the boy’s cycle, lost his balance, and fell.



After the man fell, he could be seen quickly getting up and sprinting away, leaving the motorcycle behind.