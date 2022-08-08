MQM Pakistan angry again, demands federal and Sindh govt to revise policy

KARACHI: MQM-P on Sunday has expressed fury toward the federal and Sindh government again.
Speaking during a press conference, MQM’s deputy convener Wasim Akhtar has asked the federal and provincial governments of Sindh to revise the policy.
He said that the party’s Rabita Committee is gravely concerned about the lack of implementation of the agreements signed with coalition parties before the vote of no-confidence.
“The committee will announce its next action plan,” he emphasised.
The former Karachi mayor added that efforts are being made to divide MQM’s vote bank by forming "fake political parties".
“Agreements are signed with MQM, which aren’t upheld later,” he said.
It should be noted that MQM is part of the coalition government in the federation, which includes other political parties such as PML-N, PPP, and JUI.
