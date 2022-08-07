Meghan Markle ‘fighting’ Prince Harry’s battles for him: report

Prince Harry has been accused of using Meghan Markle to “fight his family battles for him,” being the “malleable young Brit” he is.
This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay, in his interview with True Royalty TV's Royal Beat.
She was quoted saying, “The book was completed, we believe, in about January being Harry's part of it, the interviews.’
“That was really when Harry was at peak rage if you like, with Britain, the Royal Family, siblings.”
The old pal of Princess Diana admitted, “Since then there has been a measure of rapprochement.”
“We saw it at the Jubilee. There was a bit on an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit.”
"He may want to re-adjust what he's written. All these things must be going through his mind.”
