IHC issues notices on PTI’s petition against acceptance of resignations in ‘piecemeal’

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the National Assembly Speaker, secretary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by the PTI against the acceptance of resignations of its Members National Assembly (MNAs) in ‘piecemeal’.

Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the PTI, seeking direction to the ECP to denotify the party’s all 123 MNAs and declare the seats as vacant.

During the course of the proceedings, the court directed that the representatives of the NA secretary appear before it along with the relevant record at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till August 16.

The petition

On August 2, the PTI challenged the phase-wise acceptance of its MNAs in the high court.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar filed the petition seeking direction to the ECP to denotify all 123 MNAs.

The IHC's registrar office had earlier raised an objection to the petition regarding the absence of authority letter. However, the objections were later removed and the petition was fixed before Acting Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq who heard it today.

The petitioner, through counsel Shoaib Shaheen, stated the PTI MNAs had tendered their resignation after the no-confidence vote, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the decision. The then-deputy speaker had accepted the resignations, the petitioner stated, contending that the sitting speaker has no authority to delay the acceptance of resignations.

He maintained that the speaker is bound to send the resignations to the ECP, which would announce by-elections on the vacant seats.