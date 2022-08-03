Pakistan sides with China in row with US over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. -Courtesy FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its strong commitment to the ‘One-China’ policy amid controversy over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan that has infuriated Beijing.

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory and had said it would consider the visit a major provocation.

China responded swiftly, warning the US ambassador in Beijing of "extremely serious consequences" and announcing military drills in seas around Taiwan — some of the world's busiest waterways.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed firm support to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability,” the FO said.

It said the world was already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security.

“The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy,” it said.

The FO said: “Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements.”

China’s response to Pelosi’s visit

After Pelosi touched down Tuesday night in a military aircraft following days of feverish speculation about her plans, the Chinese foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

Her visit "is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious", Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told Burns, according to state news agency Xinhua.

"China will not sit idly by."

The Chinese military said it was on "high alert" and would "launch a series of targeted military actions in response" to the visit.

The drills will include "long-range live ammunition shooting" in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China and straddles vital shipping lanes.

The zone of Chinese exercises will be within 20 kilometres (12 miles) of Taiwan´s shoreline at some points, according to coordinates released by the Chinese military.