Karachi: Two policemen martyred in grenade blast inside police headquarters

KARACHI: Two police personnel embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries in a grenade blast inside the Police Headquarters in the Garden area, police officials said Wednesday.
According to details, the blast took place in the ammunition depot, claiming the lives of constable Sabir and Shahzad while the in charge of depot SI Saeed got injured.
The officials said that further investigations are underway to ascertain the facts of the incident. A bomb disposal squad had been called in to collect evidence.
