Taylor Swift's reps respond to backlash against private jet usage

After Taylor Swift was exposed as celeb with worst private jet CO2 emissions, her spokesperson responded

Taylor Swift has been facing a lot of backlash since marketing firm Yard released a list that ranked celebrities by their carbon footprint based on their private jet usage.

The outlet found that Swift had used her private jet more than any other celebrity in 2022, taking a total of 170 flights so far this year.

Per the study, Swift's plane spent 22,923 minutes in the air since January, with an average flight time of 80 minutes, which is approximately 1,185 times the number of carbon emissions of an average person.

Shortly after the list was unveiled, Swift was made the subject of much online backlash.

Now, Swift's reps have offered an explanation for her seemingly extreme usage in a statement shared with Today on June 30.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals... To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," the statement read.

Either way, the automated account "Celebrity Jets" is still tracking Taylor's jet — showing a flight from Burbank to Albany just yesterday.







