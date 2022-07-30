BISE Lahore adds new subject for 9th and 11th classes

Students reading from a book. -APP/file

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has introduced a new subject of Quranic translation from the academic year 2023, a spokesperson for the board said Saturday.

As per details, the board will conduct the paper of translation of the Holy Quran for the ninth and eleventh classes.

The registration of classes ninth and eleventh will include the said subject.

The spokesperson said that Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board will prepare the curriculum for the course.

The official added that the total marks for the paper have not been determined yet.

“Including translation of the Holy Quran as a subject will increase the total marks of matriculation and intermediate.”