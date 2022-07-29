Interior Ministry presents details of terrorist organisations in Senate

Representational image of a terrorist with a gun. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday presented a report to the Senate related to the details of terrorist organisations involved in terror activities in the country from 2019 to 2021.

According to the Interior Ministry’s written response to the Senate, terrorist organisations, including Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Al Qaeda, the Balochistan Liberation Army, the Balochistan Liberation Front, the Balochistan Republican Army, and Daish/ISIL/ISIS have all been actively involved in terrorism between 2019 to 2021.

Other organisations included Hizb-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Tahrir, Jaish-e-Islam, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Jindullah, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Lashkar-e-Islami, and Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army were also active in terrorism, as per the Interior Ministry’s report.

The report also states that banned outfits such as Sipah Sahaba, Sipah Muhammad, Tehreek Jafariya Pakistan, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), United Baloch Army and Zainabyun Brigade were also involved in terror-related activities.



As per the report, 323 civilians and security personnel were martyred in 434 incidents of terrorism, while 718 were injured.