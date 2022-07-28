Gerard Pique puts forward his separation deal to Shakira

File Footage

Gerard Pique has offered a settlement deal to former ladylove Shakira regarding their kids' custody having two clauses.



The Barcelona player earlier refused to grant permission to the Inevitable singer to let her take the children, Sasha and Milan, to Miami, where she wishes to settle following their separation.

The footballer insisted that his kids stay in Barcelona with him and completes their school there and continue to have the similar environment.

Now, a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca claims that the sports star has proposed two conditions regarding the kids’ custody.

Pique has suggested that if Shakira agrees to leave her kids in Catalonia with him, he will provide her five first class tickets to come and visit her children any time she wants.

The 35-year-old has offered her 400,000 euros so she could pay a debt that she currently owns, the details of which are not known.

However, it is not confirm if the Colombian singer would accept the deal as it was earlier reported that the exes are trying to work things out without going through a lengthy legal procedure.

In another report shared by the publication, a source close to Pique has disclosed a message that he sent to his former lover, making it clear that he only wants the best for his children.

"I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and welfare of our children," the message that Pique reportedly forwarded to Shakira read.