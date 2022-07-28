‘Bitterly provoked’ Prince Harry had angered reaction over Meghan Markle negativity

Prince Harry erupted in a majorly bitter reaction when Meghan Markle was ‘rejected’.
This reaction was brought forward by Earl Spencer, before Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle.
At the time, he warned the Duke against the relationship and ended up “provoking a bitter reaction”.
Tom Bower detailed that event in his book titled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
He wrote, “By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel.”
“Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems.”
“He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.
“More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family,” Mr Bower added.
“Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”
