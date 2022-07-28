Prince William ‘to follow’ Prince Harry’s footsteps and ‘break out of royal life’

File Footage

Prince William reportedly aims to break his own royal bubble and aims to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps.



This claim has been made by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie, in his new piece for Finding Freedom.

His new piece for Yahoo made shocking revelations and read, “A steady stream of orchestrated appearances from George, Charlotte and Louis – and William and Kate’s efforts during the pandemic – has helped the Cambridges’ popularity rise.”

“And it seems Kensington Palace is now hoping they can do the same in the US,” Mr Scobie alleged.

“It’s why William sat down with People magazine, still one of the country’s most read magazines, last summer for a rare interview.”

“'William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble’ a source tells me. The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”