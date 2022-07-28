Upcoming movies, TV series releasing on Netlix from July 29th 2022

Netflix has a wide array of movies and TV shows, covering all genres. With new titles being released every day there is something for everyone.

Read this article to find out about the TV shows and movies premiering on the streaming service tomorrow.





Here's a list of the upcoming Movies:

Fanático Purple Hearts The Entitled





Upcoming TV shows:

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Uncoupled





1. Fanático

This Spanish drama explores the dark side of fame and secrecy. After Spain's biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, one fan seizes the chance to escape his dull life by slipping into his dead hero's life and pretending to be him.

Fanatico is a short movie directed by Hannah May Cumming. Starring Veronica Bowen, Judith Conly, Morgan Demetre.









2. Purple Hearts:

Purple Hearts is a romantic drama film helmed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum from a screenplay co-written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia. Cassie and Luke enter in a fake relationship due to their financial constraints but neither expected their relationship to turn into something real.





3. The Entitled:

The Entitled is a comedy movie directed by Theodore Boborol. After learning her estranged father is a hotel mogul, Belinda bumbles her way through a new, sophisticated lifestyle with the help of a charming lawyer.









4. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1)

Rebel Cheer Squad centres on a group of young women who band together to confront bullies at their schools. The series is a spin-off of Getting Even (2020), which was also produced by Holly Phillips from Gretchen McNeil’s novel series Don’t Get Mad.









5. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2, tells the narrative of a family that lives through the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate, and Israel’s War of Independence.









6. Uncoupled:

Darren Star created the series along with Modern Family alum Jeffrey Richman starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over — and dating again — in his 40s.







