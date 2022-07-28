Will Prince Harry meet Prince William and Kate Middleton in US?

Prince William is taking his annual Earthshot Prize ceremony to Boston this December.

It would be William and Kate's first US visit to the US since 2014.

According to royal editor Omid Scobie, the event is "linked with the US, with the inspiration behind it taken from President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” and founding partners including Jeff Bezos’s Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the late Paul Allen’s family foundation."

Citing a source, the journalist said “William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble,” a source tells me. “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

He wrote, "I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too."

He added, "Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people."

Prince Harry moved to the United States along with his wife Meghan Markle and his children after stepping down form his royal duties.

It's still unknown whether Harry would meet his brother and sister-in-law during their visit to the US.