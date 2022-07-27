Meghan Markle ‘researched’ Prince Harry ‘carefully’ before first meeting

Meghan Markle ‘researched’ about Prince Harry ‘very carefully’ before their first meeting, Tom Bower has claimed

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘researched’ about Prince Harry ‘very carefully’ before their first meeting, with royal author Tom Bower also claiming that she was on a ‘man-hunt’ when she found the royal prince.

Bower’s latest claims came during a chat with Closer magazine about his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors which is reportedly full of explosive claims against both Meghan and Harry.

As per Bower’s newest comments, Meghan managed to ‘fool’ Harry with her claims that she didn’t know anything about the British royal family, as she had ‘extensively’ researched about his passions and interests.

“Meghan dated chef Corey Vitiello for two years but she needed someone far more powerful and famous, so that led to Harry. She was on a man-hunt and she got her man,” Bower said.

He further added: “She had researched Harry very carefully and knew what motivated him. His unhappiness about Diana, his love for Africa and the animals, and that he was a very unhappy man. She’s very clever.”