Rana Sanaullah threatens to impose governor's rule in Punjab

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Giving a strong response to the statements of PTI leaders about a ban on the entry of Rana Sanaullah in Punjab, the interior minister on Wednesday threatened to impose the governoer's rule in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah warned, “A summary of imposition of governor rule is being prepared in the interior ministry.”

“A ban on my entry in Punjab would be the reason for the imposition of governor rule in the province,” the interior minister stated.

On July 19, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had said that the PTI — once it forms its government in Punjab — may impose a ban on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar’s entry into the province next week.



More to follow...