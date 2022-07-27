Shakira, Gerard Pique to figure out kids’ custody agreement on amicable terms

File Footage

Shakira and her former partner Gerard Pique are reportedly moving forward with their boys Sasha and Milan’s custody battle in an amicable manner.

As per a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca, the Whenever, Wherever hit-maker and the Barcelona player had a meeting to figure things out regarding their separation.

The former flames decided to work things out without going through a lengthy legal procedure which will save them from the media scrutiny as well.

The Colombian singer and the sports stars are also trying to avoid the interference of those having other interests in their separation while they try to prioritize their kids’ welfare.

The publication also alleged that Pique has been facing criticism from Shakira’s supporters, however, he remains resolute that the only thing important to him is the "the peace of mind and wellbeing of his children."

Whereas, Shakira, who previously wanted to take full responsibility of her kids, has offered to share custody with the footballer but still want to take them to Miami with her according to the media outlet.

Shakira and Pique met in 2010 on set of the singer’s music video and confirmed their relation in 2011. After 11-years of romance, the former couple announced their separation in June 2022.



