Ruling proves, judiciary is free, says PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court's verdict in favour of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that today's ruling proved that the judiciary is free in Pakistan.

The PTI leader, while addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, said that the judiciary fulfilled its responsibility while patiently facing immense criticism. The government also employed delaying tactics to postpone the verdict, he claimed.

"What authority did the minister of law possess when he came to speak at the rostrum? He tried to threaten (the judiciary)," Qureshi alleged.

He criticised Punjab Assembly's Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, claiming that he disrespected the constitution and did not abide by the principles.

"Even though he got elected on PTI's ticket, Dost Mazari did not respect the law," he added.

PTI leader Fawad Ahmed said: “Democracy and the nation has won today.” He added that the SC has declared Pervez Elahi as the CM elect saying that he will take oath at 11:30 tonight.

PTI leader Asad Umar appreciated for Barrister Ali Zafar saying that after winning his case in today’s ruling, Zafar has completed his hattrick.

“Pakistan’s politics has taken a new turn. Despite foreign intervention, Imran Khan has refused to bow down,” Umar jibed, adding that Khan has never taken dictation from anyone.

“This is Imran Khan’s win,” said PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed addressing the press conference outside the SC.

The PTI leader said that today’s verdict is according to the law and constitution.

“We should avoid arrogance. Win or loss is in Allah’s hand,” he stated, adding that the law and constitution has won today.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court termed the deputy speaker's ruling in chief minister Punjab election "illegal", announcing PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi as the new CM of the province.

The three-member bench, which announced the verdict after a delay of three hours, directed governor Punjab to administer an oath to Elahi tonight at 11:30pm.

The PML-Q had filed a petition on Saturday against the ruling of the Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari that paved the way for Hamza Shahbaz to retain his post of the chief minister of the province.

The apex court’s three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — heard the case.