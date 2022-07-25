Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid rainfall

A pick-up vehicle drives through rainwater in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: To ensure the safety of the public, section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the Karachi division with effect from July 25 to 31.

The action has been taken to stop citizens from swimming, diving, bathing, and boating in the sea following the ongoing heavy rainfall and high tides in the sea within the city’s torrential limit, a notification issued by the Office of the Commissioner Karachi stated on Monday.

The notification prohibits the public from participating in the aforementioned activities, as they may cause harm to life and there is a risk of increased incidents of drowning. Therefore, necessary measures are imposed to prevent incidents of such nature within the Karachi Division.

“The Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Karachi Division are hereby authorised to take action against the violators in coordination with the concerned Senior Superintendents of Police and get the violators booked under section 188 PPC in writing in the concerned Police Stations for the violation of Section 144 Cr. P.C,” the notification reads.







