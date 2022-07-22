Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance ‘going better than ever’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's love life is "going better than ever" as they are more in love "than ever before."

An insider spilled to Entertainment Weekly that the reality TV star do her best to make her beau “feel special.”

“Kim and Pete's relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever before,” the source told the outlet.

The couple, who recently spent some romantic time together in Australia, “will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together.”

The insider continued: “They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other.”

“Kim supports Pete by being attentive to him, checking on him, and texting and FaceTiming him when they're apart,” the source shared. “She has her own ways of making him feel special, and she certainly makes her presence known in his life.”

The lovebirds “have insane chemistry and can hardly keep their hands off of each other when they're together in person,” the source said while adding that the duo is planning another romantic getaway.

“Once Pete is done filming, they are hoping to take a trip together as a celebration of the project being wrapped combined with a reunion,” the insider revealed.