Prince Harry given advice after UN speech: 'Deeds not words'

Prince Harry is asked to lead by example after Nelson Mandela speech at the UN.
The Duke of Sussex, who landed in New York to say heartfelt words on International Nelson Mandela Day, is asked to learn from the Suffragettes.
Royal expert Daniela Elser quoted Emmeline Pankhurst: “Deeds not words”.
She said: “If he needs some inspiration of his own then he should not look any further than suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst who incidentally was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914 and knew a thing or two about fighting to change the world.
“The motto of the movement she led? ‘Deeds not words.’”
Ms Elser said the Duke was in “dire need” of a change of direction as his “post-royal career started to look like it is dangerously close to going down the PR gurgler.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011
Prince Harry's body language at the United Nations reflected a sign fans don’t want to see
Prince Harry parted ways from friends early into his relationship with Meghan Markle
Bebe Rexha has made an exciting announcement of the release date for her revamped single
Queen was worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their marriage
Prince Harry is struggling to finalise his book amid rift with the royals