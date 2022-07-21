K-Electric seeks over Rs11 per unit tariff hike for June

K-Electric seeks a hike of Rs11.39 per unit in tariff for June. — KE website/File

KARACHI: K-Electric, the sole power distribution company in Karachi, on Thursday, submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking a hike in tariff under Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA).

The Karachi-based power utility has requested an increase of Rs11.39 per unit on account of the FCA for the month of June.

Nepra has fixed July 28 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

NEPRA allows KE to remove power subsidies

On June 19, Nepra allowed K-Electric to increase the number of unprotected consumers, remove power subsidies given to exporting industries, charge commercial peak hours and to recover May fuel adjustment in July and August.

Speaking about the changes, KE spokesperson said: “We understand that our consumers may have a number of questions about these revisions. To assist them during this time, we have updated our website with frequently asked questions.”

To reiterate, these changes were introduced under the governing laws of the government of Pakistan and the rules of the regulatory authority Nepra and are applicable across the country, he added.

Various changes have been made to the rates of electricity and tariff structure that would be effective from July and applicable nationwide, including on consumers in K-Electric’s service territory.

These changes include the non-extension of relief for zero-rated industries as well as the relief on peak-hour electricity consumption for industrial consumers, a statement issued by the KE said.

Nepra has also allowed retailer tax with revised slabs for commercial consumers.

“As per SRO 1004 dated July 7, 2022, the tariff rates and slab structure for tariff of unprotected non-ToU residential consumers (i.e. consumers with sanctioned load below 5kW) has changed,” it said.

“Protected” consumers are, as per tariff terms proposed by the government under its power subsidy rationalisation plan and by NEPRA, those non-ToU residential consumers with monthly electricity usage of 200 units or less, consistently for the past 6 months.