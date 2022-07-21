Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's minister details ‘real and evident’ love in their wedding vows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday.



The adorable pair, who said ‘I do’ at the A Little White Wedding Chapel, penned their own wedding vows as per their wedding minister.

Ryan Wolfe, who was minister for the ceremony, shared sweet details about J.Lo and Aflleck’s intimate wedding and said that their love was “real and evident.”

"Absolutely, you can see the love they had for each other. They definitely truly care and love each other," says Wolfe told People.

"I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real," he added.

"It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure," he continued.

He also predicted, "after seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

In her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez, 52, announced her wedding to Affleck, 49, and said the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she wrote. "Best night of our lives."



