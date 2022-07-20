Pakistan logs 592 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Masked citizens pass through a crowded street in Pakistan in this AFP file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 592 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Wednesday morning.



This brought the total number of cases reported in the country to 1,547,795.

A day ago, Pakistan reported 459 cases.



As per the latest NIH statistics, the fresh COVID-19 cases surfaced after 21,264 diagnostic tests were performed in the last 24 hours across the country.

The positivity rate currently stands at 2.78% , said NIH.

As compared to the previous day's record of zero deaths, during the last 24 hours, seven more deaths were reported which brings up the death toll to 30,452 since the start of the pandemic.

During the last 24 hours, a slight increase was reported in the list of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive-care units (ICU). As per NIH, 174 patients are still being treated in hospitals around the country.