Bruce Willis revisits THIS legendary movie’s set after 34 years: Video

Bruce Willis recently marked the 34th anniversary of his hit movie Die Hard by revisiting the iconic set this week.



The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis turned to Instagram to post a black and white video of the 67-year-old standing on the top of the Fox Plaza in LA, which seemingly was the set of his action movie.

In a video montage, Bruce could be seen surveying the view from the top of the tower before the footage cut to various shots of him in the movie.

Sharing the post, Emma captioned it, “Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later.”

In no time, fans showered the actor with so much love and called him “legend” as well as “the best actor” in the comments section.



One user wrote, “The man. The myth. The LEGEND!! I love you Bruce!!”

“My favourite movie all the time, my favourite actor all the time, Bruce Willis,” added another.

Earlier, in March, the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with Aphasia, a speech and communication disorder, after which he bid goodbye to his acting career.