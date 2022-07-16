Jay Z says he's not retired: 'I'm not actively making music'

Jay Z, while addressing the rumours that the he has bid farewell to music, said that he's 'terrible' at retirement.

During his conversation with Kevin Hart at Hart to Heart, the 24-time Grammy award winner weighed in on his plans for the future.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music, making an album or having plans to make an album, but I never wanna say I’m retired. It’s a gift and who am I to shut it off?” the rapper said.

Jay Z announced his retirement from hip-hop in 2003 but soon returned to the scene with another album Kingdom Come in 2006.

“I tried that [retirement]. I’m terrible at that. I just needed a break. But I really thought that I was really burned out at the time,” the rapper explained.

“I was releasing an album every year — ’97, ’98 — and then in between that, soundtracks, other people’s album, ROC-A-FELLA, touring back to back … and I had just looked up one day and I was like … ‘I’m tired’,” he added.