Bilal Kaka murder: Armed men set car on fire in Karachi’s Al Asif Square

This screengrab shows a car on fire in Sohrab Goth's Al Asif Square.

KARACHI: Unknown men set a car on fire on Friday in the city’s Sohrab Goth area amid protests over the killing of a youth earlier this week at a hotel in Hyderabad.

According to DSP Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, armed groups set fire to a vehicle near Al Asif Square after which the police arrested 15 people.

Speaking of riots a day earlier, the police officer said that 150 people were arrested.

It may be recalled that hotels were closed in different parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday after the murder of Bilal Kaka during a quarrel at a hotel.

The situation worsened on Thursday as ethnic tensions flared up in different parts of Sindh, forcing political leaders to urge their followers to show restraint and stay calm.

Urging the citizens to not adhere to rumours, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said today that law and order are under control in the province and it is their priority to ensure peace.

Over 100 people are under custody in relation to the Sohrab Goth incident and cases have been registered against the suspects, Memon said.

The top cop added that the situation is normal in Sindh.

Memon said that nine people have been nominated in the Hyderabad incident and two of them have been arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused as well, the police official added.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 28 people were taken into custody for forcing hotels shut across the province.

Meanwhile, provincial minister Imtiaz Sheikh Karnama contacted ANP’s Shahi Syed and Riaz Chandio of Jiay Sindh Mahaz, seeking their support to control the situation.

“Everyone is requested to remain peaceful and not take the law into their own hands,” Imtiaz Sheikh said, adding Sindh is the land of Sufis who always teach love.

In response to the call, ANP President Shahi Syed appealed to people to remain peaceful.

“We are in contact with the government and no injustice will be meted to anyone.”