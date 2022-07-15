Johnny Depp’s secret ‘playbook’ over Amber Heard lawsuit out

Johnny Depp’s secret playbook against Amber Heard has just come to light.
From the moment the trial started streaming online, hashtags, social media hyping and other ‘just’ conversations started dominating the metaverse servers.
At a time, the hashtag, #justiceforjohnnydepp garnered almost 20 billion views on TikTok alone.
Whereas #justiceforamberheard capped on 80 million, in comparison.
A documentary on the issue has already started making headlines and it promises to unearth the ‘true impact’ of social media on Amber Heard’s case.
The 30-minute piece includes interviews and features conversations with experts and insiders from the trial.
It also includes notable names associated with the case, like Elaine Bredehoft, CEO Ruth Glenn from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News reporter Doha Madani, and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge.
Tom Cruise will be next seen in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,' releasing in July 2024
Taylor Swift spotted in London taking a stroll with boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Kim Kardashian played role of a supportive sister after Khloe couldn't conceive baby with Tristan Thompson
Experts warn of Meghan Markle ‘growing dread’ amid incoming tell-all about the ‘skeletons in her closet’
Ryan Reynolds posts heartfelt message to 13-year-old fan while he’s recovering from open-heart surgery
Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith’s still ‘apologetic’ after hitting Chris Rock at Oscars