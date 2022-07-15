Constance Wu returns to social media 3 years after suicide attempt

Constance Wu revealed she tried to end her life after she was bashed online over her Fresh Off the Boat tweets three years ago.



The 40-year-old actor previously wrote that she was "really upset" about the show's renewal sparking outrage from fans who bashed her for being ungrateful.



The Crazy Rich Asians star penned a lengthy letter for her fans on Twitter explaining what went through in her life after a fellow Asian actor told her that she’s a “blight” on the Asian American community.

“Hi everybody. I haven’t been on social media in almost 3 years. Tbh, I’m a little scared, but I’m dipping my toe back in to say I’m here and while I was gone I wrote a book called ‘Making a Scene,’” Wu began her letter.

“This next part is hard to talk about…but I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” she added.

“I felt awful about what l’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me l’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore,” Wu continued.

“That I was a disgrace to AsAms [Asian Americans], and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened.

“Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER. It was a scary moment that made me reassess a lot in my life. For the next few years, I put my career aside to focus on my mental health. AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough,” she revealed.

“While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community. Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out.”

The actor went on to write how the incidence made her realize the importance of reaching out and caring for people having a hard time, saying that it’s one the reasons she wrote her book.

“If we want to be seen, really seen… we need to let all of ourselves be seen, including the parts we’re scared of or ashamed of-parts that, however imperfect, require care and attention. And we need to stop beating each other (and ourselves) up when we do.

“So while my book is not always the most flattering portrayal, it's as honest as I know how to be. Because the truth is, I'm not poised or graceful or perfect. I'm emotional. I make mistakes ... lots of 'em!" she noted

Concluding her note, Wu wrote, “After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit). And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”