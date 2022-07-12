Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard welcome third bundle of joy

Reality TV star Jill Duggar welcomed a baby boy with her husband Derick Dillard on July 7.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced the happy news on the pair’s website and even unveiled their baby boy’s special name.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they wrote.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” the couple added.

Jill and Derick are also proud parents to boys Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.



The couple wed on June 21, 2014, just three months after Derick proposed. The pair were also quick to announce their first pregnancy, revealing they were expecting only eight weeks after saying their “I do’s.”