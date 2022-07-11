 
close
Sunday July 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Johnny Depp shuns Amber Heard's new appeal

Johnny Depp remains reluctant to respond his ex-wife Amber Heard

By Web Desk
July 11, 2022
Johnny Depp shuns Amber Heards new appeal

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp seemingly shunned Amber Heard's  new appeal   and remained reluctant to respond  his ex-wife.

Heard sought  a retrial in the defamation lawsuit. She alleged that the incorrect juror was sat on the court which her lawyers claim entitles her to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information".

The actress has claimed that "Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022," according to documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

The paperwork says the Aquaman star was therefore not given the proper "due process," so she's asking for a mistrial "and a new trial" to be ordered.

However, the pirates of The Caribbean actor  and his legal team have not responded to heard and her attorney's latest move.

Johnny Depp win all three defamation claims in his case against ex-wife Amber. The six-week trial was aired on news channels and streaming platforms.