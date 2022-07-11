Johnny Depp shuns Amber Heard's new appeal

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp seemingly shunned Amber Heard's new appeal and remained reluctant to respond his ex-wife.

Heard sought a retrial in the defamation lawsuit. She alleged that the incorrect juror was sat on the court which her lawyers claim entitles her to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information".

The actress has claimed that "Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022," according to documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

The paperwork says the Aquaman star was therefore not given the proper "due process," so she's asking for a mistrial "and a new trial" to be ordered.



However, the pirates of The Caribbean actor and his legal team have not responded to heard and her attorney's latest move.

Johnny Depp win all three defamation claims in his case against ex-wife Amber. The six-week trial was aired on news channels and streaming platforms.