Nation celebrates Eid ul Adha with religious zeal, fervour

An image of people embracing each other on the festive occasion of Eid - AFP

Muslims across Pakistan are celebrating Eid ul Adha with religious devotion and respect today (Sunday).



Animal sacrifices are being offered to God to pay homage to Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) historic sacrifice.

Eid gatherings are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has indicated the possibility of rain across the country, including Karachi, on the three days of Eid.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.



President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Speaker Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitated the nation and Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The President, in his message, said the spirit of sacrifice carries a universal significance. He said sacrifice is not merely an act of animal slaughter but its real goal is to sacrifice personal desires for accomplishing a higher purpose.

The PM, in his message, said this holy day is a message of sacrifice and complete submission to Allah. He said the Muslim Ummah will have to play a collective role in helping the deserving and destitute segments of society.

The National Assembly speaker said Eid ul Adha reflects the values of sacrifice, compassion and happiness for us, however, the true joy relates with taking care of the needy and to include them in our happiness.