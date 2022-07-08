Amber Heard’s perjury probe receives FBI attention

FileFootage

Amber Heard's ongoing perjury investigations has reportedly received Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attention.



According to the reports, the FBI is in contact with the Australian government as the 36-year-old actor continued to get investigated by Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE).

The Aquaman actor is accused of lying under oath after bringing her two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country in May 2015 with her then-husband Johnny Depp.

Recently, a retired agent spilt the beans to the Law & Crime website that the FBI is possible to get involved in the probe.

"The FBI maintains an office in Canberra, and there are FBI agents permanently assigned to Australia [on a rotating basis]," Bobby Chacon told Law & Crime.

"Part of their mission is liaison and assistance, so if the Australians needed something from here in the U.S. they would certainly contact the FBI's Australia office and the FBI would likely assist."