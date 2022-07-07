Pak vs SL: Staff member of Pakistan squad tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Ahead of the Green Shirts’ upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, one member of the player support personnel of the Pakistan squad tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Pakistan cricket team revealed Thursday.
According to the spokesperson, the staff member infected with the coronavirus was immediately put on five-day isolation.
He said that Masseur Malang Ali's test came back positive during an on-arrival rapid antigen test (RAT), adding that the affected staff member will be allowed to join the squad after returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day.
Sri Lanka will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series slated to take place on July 16. The Pakistani team arrived in Sri Lanka today (Thursday) morning.
The cricketers participated in a pool session after arrival, while the first training session will be held tomorrow, the spokesperson said.
Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
