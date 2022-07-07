 
Thursday July 07, 2022
UK PM Johnson to make ‘statement to the country today’: No 10 spokesman

More than 50 ministers and aides, including three cabinet members, have quit the government since late Tuesday

By AFP
July 07, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP/file
LONDON: Britain's Boris Johnson will "make a statement to the country" Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following reports he will resign as Conservative leader, triggering a party contest to replace him as prime minister.

It follows more than 50 resignations since Tuesday by ministers of various ranks and their Tory MP aides, as Johnson's support dramatically dropped away following a slew of recent scandals.

More to follow ...