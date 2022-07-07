UK PM Johnson to make ‘statement to the country today’: No 10 spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP/file

LONDON: Britain's Boris Johnson will "make a statement to the country" Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following reports he will resign as Conservative leader, triggering a party contest to replace him as prime minister.



It follows more than 50 resignations since Tuesday by ministers of various ranks and their Tory MP aides, as Johnson's support dramatically dropped away following a slew of recent scandals.